Rome woman facing multiple felony drug charges
A woman who allegedly took items from a Rome retailer then tried to get fraudulent refunds has been arrested on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Valerie Shune Hixon, 44, of 111 E. 14th St., is charged with four felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for possession of oxycodone. She was apprehended after taking items off the shelf at Walmart and attempting to obtain refunds for them. When she taken into custody, officers found the oxycodone, resulting in four felony charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanors for theft by conversion and possession of drugs not in an original container.
Hixon has been released from jail on $3,500 bond.