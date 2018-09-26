Rome woman facing felony stalking charge after drug arrest
A Rome woman is facing a felony stalking charge after police found her with a person she was court-ordered to stay away from.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessica Renee Lambert, 35, of 403 Harper Ave., was arrested Wednesday afternoon at CVS Pharmacy, 1905 Martha Berry Blvd. She gave officers a fake name, had marijuana in her purse and violated a conditional bond by being with the unnamed person.
In addition to stalking, Lambert is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and giving a false name to law enforcement officers.