A Rome woman was in jail without bond Wednesday night after police allegedly found methamphetamine in her hotel room.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Haley Alexis Holbrook, 21, of 5 Whiteway Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning in Room 212 of Rome Inn & Suites, 20 Chateau Drive. Police said they found her with methamphetamine and a glass pipe during the execution of an arrest warrant at the hotel.
Holbrook is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.