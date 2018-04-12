You are the owner of this article.
Rome woman facing felony forgery charge

Tiarra Sharnique Palmer

A Rome woman was jailed Wednesday on a felony forgery warrant along with a felony identity fraud charge.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tiarra Sharnique Palmer, 27, of 131 Dodd Boulevard, signed a traffic citation using her sister's name on November 1, 2017.

In addition to the felony forgery, probation violation and identity fraud charges, Palmer is charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, driving without a tag and giving police a false name and date of birth.

