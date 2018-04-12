Rome woman facing felony forgery charge
A Rome woman was jailed Wednesday on a felony forgery warrant along with a felony identity fraud charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiarra Sharnique Palmer, 27, of 131 Dodd Boulevard, signed a traffic citation using her sister's name on November 1, 2017.
In addition to the felony forgery, probation violation and identity fraud charges, Palmer is charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, driving without a tag and giving police a false name and date of birth.