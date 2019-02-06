A Rome woman was in jail Tuesday facing a shoplifting and several drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tamela Dawn Brown, 38, of 33 Burr Drive, was arrested at the Riverbend Shopping Center, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd. and is charged with felonies theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Brown is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She is being held on a d $5,700 bond.