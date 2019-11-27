A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon on a long list of felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Leigh Skuse, 22, of 1859 Morrison Campground Road, is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
She is also charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs, purchase of marijuana and possession of marijuana.