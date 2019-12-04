A Rome woman is facing several felony drug charges and was being held in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tracey Marie Turner, 53, of 2016 N. Broad St., threw a glass pipe on the ground when she was approached by police near Decatur Street in Rome. Police suspected the pipe contained crack cocaine. For this, she was charged with misdemeanor abandonment of a dangerous drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Upon a search conducted by police, they found Turner to be in possession of hydrocodone pills and three and a half Xanax pills.
She was additionally charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to keep drugs in the original container.