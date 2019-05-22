A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Riverbend Shopping Center on felony drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Melissa Paige Etheridge, 20, of 307 Edgewood Ave., was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after she was found in possession of 2 mg of Alprazolam in pill form. Past the guard line at the jail, an x-ray revealed an amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Etheridge is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance past the guard line. She is also charged with misdemeanor pills not in the original container. Etheridge was being held Wednesday without bond.

Roman Record editor

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

