A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Riverbend Shopping Center on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melissa Paige Etheridge, 20, of 307 Edgewood Ave., was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after she was found in possession of 2 mg of Alprazolam in pill form. Past the guard line at the jail, an x-ray revealed an amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Etheridge is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance past the guard line. She is also charged with misdemeanor pills not in the original container. Etheridge was being held Wednesday without bond.