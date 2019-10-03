A 56-year-old Rome woman was picked up Thursday on felony arrest warrants stemming from drug trafficking and possession charges dating back to March 18.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Diane Raditz McIlvaine of 64 Lyons Drive, Apt. 106, was charged with trafficking meth when more than 28 grams of meth was located inside her apartment.
She also was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute when a "large quantity" of meth was found to be in close proximity with packaging materials and digital scales commonly associated with the packaging and sale of drugs when her apartment was searched.
In addition, she faces a charge of possession of drug related objects when a glass pipe containing meth residue and digital scales commonly associated with the packaging and sale of drugs were located inside her apartment.
She was being held without bond for those offenses and also was being held for an unknown charge out of Cherokee County, Alabama.