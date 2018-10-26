A Lindale woman was arrested at her residence Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest due to an Oct. 14 incident where she allegedly stole a credit card.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martha Denise Quick, 58, of 2381 Old Cedartown Road, stole a credit card and checks from a man’s bedroom. She took the credit card to Auto Zone and bought two car batteries worth a total value of $342 and forged the victim’s signature. There were also other unlisted items purchased with the card. Quick also forged checks from the victim’s checkbook and then attempted to cash it.
Quick is being charged with felony financial card theft, forgery in the first degree, as well as misdemeanor theft by taking and forgery in the fourth degree.