A 22-year-old Rome woman was charged with financial transaction fraud, felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents, and felony identity fraud involving a 73-year-old person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taylor Daisy Pearson, of 2710 Big Texas Valley Road, used a financial transaction card belonging to an elderly person to make three purchases totaling $1,008.44.
"The accused did commit these offenses against a victim who is 73 years of age and willingly and knowingly committed these crimes, which caused undue mental anguish to the victim," the report stated.