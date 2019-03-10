A Rome woman was in jail on felony drug charges Sunday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Summer Dae Hamilton, 28, of 10 Kirton St., was arrested at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Martha Berry Highway at John Davenport Drive. A Georgia State Patrol trooper found her with a plastic bag of methamphetamine and digital scales with meth residue.
Hamilton is charged with felony meth possession, felony intent to distribute meth, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a felony probation violation.