Summer Dae Hamilton

Summer Dae Hamilton

 By Blake Silvers BSilvers@RN-T.com

A Rome woman was in jail on felony drug charges Sunday with no bond set.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Summer Dae Hamilton, 28, of 10 Kirton St., was arrested at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Martha Berry Highway at John Davenport Drive. A Georgia State Patrol trooper found her with a plastic bag of methamphetamine and digital scales with meth residue.

Hamilton is charged with felony meth possession, felony intent to distribute meth, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a felony probation violation.

Comments disabled.