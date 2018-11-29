A Rome woman turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Friday morning where she is being charged with using someone else’s identity to buy two new iPhones at Verizon Wireless.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittney Amelia Hammond, 30, of 6 Orchard Place, turned herself in after several warrants for her arrest were issued in regards to a Nov. 13 incident where she opened a contract with Verizon Wireless using someone else’s identity. She purchased two new iPhone X’s for a total of $2,398. On Nov. 21 she returned with a different identification and opened another Verizon Wireless account in their name. She purchased one new iPhone X valued at $1,199.
Hammond is being charged with felony theft by taking, two counts of identity fraud, and misdemeanor theft by taking.