Police arrested a woman at her residence and charged her with mistreatment of a dog and puppies as well as possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Christy Nicole Tallent, 31, 17 Redwood St., left a dog and puppies inside of a cage without food or water and did not clean up after them. She was also found with marijuana and a gun under her mattress.
Tallent is being charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor marijuana possession and cruelty to animals.