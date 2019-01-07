A Rome woman was arrested at an address on North Fifth Avenue Sunday due to having been previously banned from the property; police say she also possessed cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Diane Lapreece Carmichael, 43, of 21 East Glover St., was at a Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property after being banned last January. She was wanted by the Rome police for probation violation and criminal trespass. When police searched her they found a glass smoking pipe with suspected cocaine inside.
Carmichael is being charged with felony possession of cocaine misdemeanor failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass.