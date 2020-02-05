A Rome woman who was found inside a home on Elliott Drive Tuesday night is charged with felony burglary in the first degree.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandi Michelle Morrow, 35, with a listed home address of 616 Elliott Drive, allegedly kicked in the door to that home. When Rome police arrived around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday found the woman inside the home with numerous items from the home piled up inside a basket near the door. There was no explanation in the report of whether or not she still lived in the home.