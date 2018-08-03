You are the owner of this article.
Rome woman charged with aggravated stalking

Theresa Lynn Duffey

A Rome woman is charged with aggravated stalking for violating a conditional bond that required her to stay away from a local man.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Theresa Lynn Duffey, 55, of 2092 Old Summerville Road, was jailed Thursday night for violating an order to stay away from a 71-year old victim.

She allegedly contacted the victim three times by telephone and then had a third party contact the victim to solicit money.

She was originally taken into custody on a warrant Wednesday on felony charges of making false statements and exploiting an elder adult. 

Duffey was in jail without bond Friday night.

 