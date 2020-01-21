A 24-year-old Rome woman is being held on a $11,200 property bond after a domestic incident at her mother's home ended with her allegedly injuring her sister as she was driving away.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Destiney Kay Dawson, of 3184 Rockmart Highway, SE Lot 14, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass. On Monday evening she reportedly drove over to her mother's house on Garden Lakes Boulevard and got into an altercation.
"When the accused drove off, she went into the yard and caused damage to the grass with the vehicle tires," the report stated. "As she was driving off, she ran over her sister's foot with the vehicle."