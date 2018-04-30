Rome woman banned from Walmart faces shoplifting charge
A Rome woman arrested at Walmart on theft and drug charges was released from jail Monday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kylie Jade Hilliard, 28, of 16 Marable St., had previously been banned from the store at 825 Cartersville Highway when she was caught shoplifting there. Police found five alprazolam pills in the vest she was wearing and a glass pipe in her purse.
Hilliard is facing a felony charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, possession of a drug-related object, drugs not kept in the original container and criminal trespassing.