A Rome woman was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Freda Jean Turner, 39, of 9 Butler St., was arrested just after 4 p.m. after police found a small tube of drugs in Turner's bra, which included a marijuana cigarette and a Xanax pill.
Turner is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, as well as misdemeanors drugs no in the original container and marijuana possession. She remained in jail Thursday afternoon on a $5,700 bond.