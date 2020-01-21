Calhoun Police Department officers arrested a Rome woman on drug charges late Sunday.
According to CPD and Gordon County Jail reports: Casey Victoria Siniard, 18, of 302 E. 20th St. S.W., Rome, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III drug, drugs not in original container, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, brake light requirement, tag light violation and windshield regulations.
An officer stopped the Toyota Corolla driven by Siniard a couple hours before midnight Sunday in the area of Red Bud Road and Interstate 75 after noticing the car had a brake light out, no tag light, and a broken windshield. Siniard told police she did not have a drivers license and she was driving so her passenger could eat.
After smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle, the officer told Siniard he would be searching the car for illegal items and she admitted to having Xanax in her wallet. Inside the wallet, the officer found a clear baggie with suspected marijuana and two blue pills believed to be Alprazolam.
Dispatch then notified the officer than Siniard's license had been suspended. She was arrested and the drugs entered into evidence.