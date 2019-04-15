A Rome woman was in jail Monday on a $7,000 bond after police say she had illegal drugs at Redmond Hospital.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Theresa Marie Staney, 46, 48 Pine Crest, Apt. A, was arrested late Sunday evening when she admitted to having a pill container with Xanax and Oxycodone that she bought off the street.
Staney is charged with felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in the original container.