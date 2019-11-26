A Rome woman remained in jail Tuesday afternoon without bond following a drug arrest at the Royal Inn.
Martha Michelle Chambers, 35, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd, Room 120, was found with two small baggies of methamphetamine, a glass smoking device, three hydrocodone pills and suspected heroin.
Chambers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of heroin. She is also charged possession of drug related objects and drugs not in the original container.