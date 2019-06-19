A Rome woman reportedly seen shoplifting by a police officer was in jail Wednesday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
A police officer saw Keanna Rachel Vaughn, 22, of 200 Woodward St., taking items off the shelves at Publix Wednesday afternoon and hiding them in her purse and on her body.
When she was arrested, a search turned up $240 worth of store items, a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Vaughn is charged with felony possession of meth and the misdemeanors shoplifting and possession of a drug-related object.