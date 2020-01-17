A Rome woman was charged with theft by taking and heroin possession after police allegedly found her stealing from Redmond Regional Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ciara Ri Tanya Long, 34, of 110 Lavender Drive was at Redmond Regional Medical Center when police found her to be in possession of heroin. She was in her assigned room.
In her purse, police also found a needle which belonged to the hospital, along with pills not in their original container.
She was charged with theft by taking, possession of a controlled substance, and drugs not being in the original container.
Long remained in the Floyd County Jail Thursday with a $5,700 bond.