A Rome woman and Lindale man are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Sue Charles, 32, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., and Terrance Antione Redwine, 37, of 132 Teat St. in Lindale, are both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. They were arrested at Charles’ Martha Berry Boulevard address, where Charles was driving a motor vehicle with Redwine in the front passenger seat. The meth was found in the vehicle’s glove box.
Both Charles and Redwine remained in jail on Sunday with no bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer