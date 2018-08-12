Rome woman accused of taking coins from car faces felony charge
A Rome woman arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County jail records:
April Mashone Daniel, 44, of 910 Oakland Ave., is accused of taking an estimated $10 in change from a car at the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd. and giving a fake name when police tracked her down.
Daniel is facing a felony charge of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft. She's also facing a misdemeanor charge of giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and a parole violation.