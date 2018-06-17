Rome woman accused of stealing roll-top desk from Old Calhoun outbuilding
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of breaking into a building on Old Calhoun Road.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Stephanie Leanne Hunt, 39, of 85 Irene Way, was arrested on a warrant Saturday and charged with felony second-degree burglary.
Hunt is accused of forcing her way in through a back window that had been secured with a wooden board and stealing a number of items, including a roll-top desk.