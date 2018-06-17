You are the owner of this article.
Rome woman accused of stealing roll-top desk from Old Calhoun outbuilding

  • Updated
Stephanie Leanne Hunt

A Rome woman was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of breaking into a building on Old Calhoun Road.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Stephanie Leanne Hunt, 39, of 85 Irene Way, was arrested on a warrant Saturday and charged with felony second-degree burglary.

Hunt is accused of forcing her way in through a back window that had been secured with a wooden board and stealing a number of items, including a roll-top desk.

