A Rome woman was in jail Monday without bond, accused of stalking a man and waving a sword at him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
India Rhancel Woodall, 24, of 9 Flora Ave., waved a sword at a male victim and held it to his neck. She then returned to his residence and did around $1,000 in damage to the man's vehicle. Woodall also called the victim 16 times in a row.
Woodall is charged with felonies aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. She is also charged with misdemeanor stalking.