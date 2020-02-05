A traffic stop on Martha Berry Highway has led to felony drug charge against a Floyd County woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natasha Amanda Terry, 37, of 44 Hatfield Road, was in a vehicle that was stopped in the 2800 block of Martha Berry Highway around 10:30 p.m Tuesday.
Police claim the woman dropped a small clear plastic bag containing meth outside of the vehicle and an inventory of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe with meth residue inside it.
Terry is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.