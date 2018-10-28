A Rome woman accused of entering a truck parked at a local business last month is among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury recently.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Marissa Nicole Couch, 25, of 25 Clover St., was charged with felony entering auto back on Sept. 30 after 911 calls alerted police of suspicious behavior.
Couch had trouble walking and standing as she wandered around the Cooper Drive and Homes Road area, and she entered a brown Ford pickup truck on the lot of Loyd's Rome Towing and Auto Repair with intent to commit a theft. She was indicted on the charge of entering automobile late last week.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Adron F. Almond, terroristic threats;
Morris King, Jr., interference with government property;
Ryan K. Tilley, aggravated assault;
Luther Aaron, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Devon J. Booker, aggravated assault;
Todd J. Breaux, contraband inside guard line;
Latrez R. El-Amin, criminal damage to property;
John C. McCormick, Jr., burglary;
Warithah J. Allah, Anthony Gates, Toddia Hollis and Toddrick Hollis, possession of contraband by inmate;
Chase p. Bellew, possession of contraband by inmate;
Darnell K. Coley, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Corey A. Eugene, possession of contraband by inmate;
Brenda A. Giles, Frank L. Giles, Sr. and Frank K. Giles, Jr., possession of contraband by inmate;
Sean N. Powell, escape;
Justin M. Riley, conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
DeVante J. Camp, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Randall C. Barton, theft by shoplifting;
Keoka M. Chambers, aggravated stalking;
Coretta Stevenson, cruelty to children;
Nick L. Byars, fleeing/attempting to elude;
Laconia D. Davis, obstruction of officer;
Michelle C. Douglas, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Jamison L. Dye, hindering apprehension;
Justin A. Sparks and Tonya M. Trapp, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Alexander L. Davis, theft by shoplifting;
Jeremiah R. Douglas, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Steven W. Brooks and Robert K. Tincher, terroristic threats;
Spencer B. Couch, Jessica F. Cowan, Cody A. Ferguson and Breanna A. Rhodes, terroristic threats;
Theresa L. Duffey, exploitation of elder person;
Montana C. Floyd, arson;
John W. Franks, exploitation of elder person;
James N Neal, Jr., aggravated assault;
Charlotte A Board, terroristic threats;
John D. Brewster, entering automobile;
Daniel E. Harris, possession of firearm by convicted felon;
Michelle R. Mostiller, terroristic threats;
Faizon L. Smothers, burglary;
Christie H. Suazo, cruelty to children;
Isaiah A. Sullivan, aggravated assault;
Charles B. Walker, aggravated stalking;
Horace Wimbley, aggravated stalking