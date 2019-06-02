A Rome woman was in jail Sunday, accused of pushing a 76-year-old woman to the floor and leaving her unable to get up.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Regina Haynes, 48, of a South Rome address, is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person and the misdemeanors battery and obstruction of an officer.
Haynes was caught going through the older woman's purse for money and an argument ensued. She pushed the woman to the floor and the victim had to call someone to help her get up. He found her lying on her back in the living room hallway.
Haynes also refused an order from the responding officer to remain on the scene. She left the house on foot but was arrested shortly after the incident.