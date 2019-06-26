A Rome woman accused of DUI ended up in jail without bond on three felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Melissa Ann Jackson, 51, of 133 E. 14th St., was arrested early Wednesday on East First Avenue at East Third Street on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Police determined she was unlicensed, gave a fake name and was in a vehicle owned by someone who had not given her permission to use it. When she was taken to jail, a search turned up marijuana hidden in a body cavity.
Jackson is additionally charged with the felonies theft by receiving a motor vehicle, bringing contraband across a guard line and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
She's also facing a probation violation and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license.