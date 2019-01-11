Floyd County police made several arrests at 76 Bollen Court Friday where they apprehended three individuals who were charged with entering a vehicle on Paris Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Matthew Bishop Jr., 20, Madysin Kirrie Garratt, 19, both of 76 Bollen Court, and Patrick Seaborne Zinnermon, 20, of 354 Leafmore Drive, broke into a vehicle on Parris Drive and stole items from inside. All three were found in possession of items taken as well as marijuana.
The three are being charged with felony entering an automobile, misdemeanor theft by receiving and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.