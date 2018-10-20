A Rome teenager was has been released from jail on bond after his arrest in connection with what police have called an accidental shooting of another teenage earlier this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Lee Neal, 17, of 22 Tamassee Lane is charged with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, according to a warrant, because he “caused the death to the victim by his reckless conduct when he caused bodily harm to the victim when he accidentally shot the victim in the chest with a pistol that he could not lawfully possess.”
The incident occurred on January 16 at a location on Bollen Court. Coroner Gene Proctor identified the victim back in January as Jordan Gibbons, 17.
Neal was also charged with possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.