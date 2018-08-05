Rome teen facing marijuana, firearm felony charges
A Rome teen was in jail without bond Sunday after police reportedly found him in the Fourth Avenue parking deck with a loaded gun and marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Kaleb Logan Broadaway, 17, of 4 Kirkwood St., is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana for distribution and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects and possession of a pistol by a person under 18 years old.
An officer patrolling the parking deck Saturday evening saw the open driver's side door of a white Dodge Ram truck and a bag of suspected marijuana on the floor of the vehicle. Broadaway, the driver, was handcuffed and other officers called to search the vehicle.
Police also turned up several marijuana roaches, a larger bag of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, digital scales and a silver and red SCCY 9mm pistol loaded with 10 rounds.