A local cardiac surgeon who faces a rape charge in Athens was released from the Clarke County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to the Athens Banner Herald.
Zachary Forrest Solomon, 34, is not allowed to contact any witnesses in the case and can only return to Clarke County for court proceedings to to speak with his attorney, Western Circuit District Attorney Ken Mauldin told the Banner-Herald.
Solomon is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in her home in an assault that ruptured the victim’s eardrum when she was battered in the head, according to Athens-Clarke police.
Solomon a cardiac surgeon resigned from his position following his arrest on Oct. 16.
The bond hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, the newspaper reported, but the hearing was cancelled after an agreement was made between Solomon's attorneys and the DA.