Rome police are investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles reported Sunday, mainly on Bent Creek Drive.
According to police department reports:
Someone took items from an unlocked vehicle at 110 Bent Creek Drive overnight. Missing are two wallets containing cash, financial cards, identification and gun permits. The total estimated value was set at $240.
A trail of footprints in the dew led to other yards and vehicles on the street.
Residents at 136 and 148 Bent Creek Drive reported signs that some-one went through their unlocked vehicles but nothing was stolen.
A resident at 120 Bent Creek Drive reported his gun was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 with a magazine containing 15 rounds was valued at $500. It also had a mounted TLR 1 flashlight valued at $150.
Nearby, at 2 Boulder Drive, a wallet valued at $120 containing $80 in cash was reported stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle.
Elsewhere on Sunday, a $60 North Face backpack containing a $50 Vera Bradley wallet with a driver's license was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Trinity United Methodist Church on Turner McCall Boulevard. A second wallet containing $400 in cash also was taken.