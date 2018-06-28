Rome police seeking man accused of seriously beating another man at Royal Inn

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.