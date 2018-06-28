Rome police seeking man accused of seriously beating another man at Royal Inn
Rome police have taken out warrants on a Rome man accused of seriously beating another man at a hotel on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to a press release:
Police are seeking John Robert Mostiller, 38, on charges of aggravated battery. He is decribed as 5'6" and 220 lbs. Anyone with information as to Mostiller's location is asked to call 911.
Police were called after Joseph Richard Dye was transported to Floyd Medical Center early Wednesday morning, after being found unconscious at his home on Shorter Avenue. Law enforcement was notified that Dyer had suffered serious head injuries and was being admitted to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.
The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into the circumstances which led to the injuries suffered by Dye. The investigation discovered the injuries to Dye were intentionally inflicted at 1201 Martha Berry Boulevard, The Royal Inn.