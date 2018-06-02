Rome police seek warrants after high-speed chase
Rome police are looking to take out warrants on a man accused of speeding away from an officer following a complaint that he instigated an attempted sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl at a Wilma Drive home Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
The 34-year-old man is the step-uncle to the teenage girl, who was over at his Wilma Drive house visiting her brothers around 9 a.m. She was alone in a room when he came in wearing only his boxers, telling her she was cute. He continued walking toward her when she told him to go away.
As he continued walking toward her, the man’s wife entered the home and scared him away. His wife told police she saw him run out of the bedroom in his boxers. He denied trying to do anything with the girl.
The girl told police this was not the first time this has happened, but he has never touched her.
After being confronted by his wife, the man left in his black Dodge Charger, around the time police were being called to the girl’s home just down the street around 11:30 a.m. An officer was heading on Redmond Circle when he spotted the Charger stopped on Rogers Drive. The officer flipped his lights and siren on as he pulled onto Rogers Drive.
The Charger then hit a right turn onto Redmond Circle, heading westbound and hitting speeds of over 80 mph. It then drove onto the opposite lanes to avoid traffic in the westbound lanes as an officer pursued.
The officer lost the Charger while trying to get through the Redmond Circle and Garden Lakes Boulevard intersection. It appeared it took a left turn at the intersection of Redmond Circle and Garden Lakes Boulevard and sped off.
The pursuing officer pulled a picture from the Georgia Crime Information Center and confirmed the man’s identity as the person he saw behind the wheel of the Charger. The man also was driving on a suspended license for a 2017 DUI.
Police intend to file warrants for his arrest on charges of eluding an officer, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and reckless driving.
The man had not been taken into custody as of Saturday night.