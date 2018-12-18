On Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 The Rome Police Department was made aware of a possible child abduction attempt that occurred at the Walmart on Redmond Circle. This was posted and shared several times on Social Media and the Rome Police Department was tagged through the department Facebook page.
Investigators followed up with the guardian of the children and with Walmart officials. The initial incident was not relayed to the police department due to miscommunications. A second photograph has circulated showing an officer talking to an individual, however, this is a separate situation and was approximately seven hours after the first incident.
There is no information to confirm the pictured individual poses a threat to the public. As a safety reminder, please remember to always keep an eye on your children. Do not leave them alone or unattended.