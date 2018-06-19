Rome police issue murder warrant for man accused of fatal shooting
Rome police have issued a murder warrant for Nakotah Smith, 33, of 18 Homestead St., who is accused of fatally shooting Crystal Dawn Vega, according to Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett. He had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday night.
According to Rome police:
Vega, 30, of 528 W. 13th St., Apt. D, died of her wounds Monday and her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab, Burnett said. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence case, prompting police to only release limited details on the incident.
“Due to the nature of this investigation no further information will be released at this time,” Burnett said Tuesday.
Vega was taken to Floyd Medical Center on Friday night after being found shot in the head at her home. Smith, who was also indicated as a suspect in a burglary at Vega’s home Sunday, was described as Vega’s boyfriend.
Also on Tuesday, police continued to look for Grady Harper Jr., accused of shooting to death John Alton Allen Jr. during an argument Saturday afternoon at 302 Wright St.
The 36-year-old Allen was shot in the chest, ribs and stomach shortly after 4 p.m. and died later that day at FMC. Police issued a murder warrant for Harper on Saturday night.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Corey Bowers, at 706-238-5129.