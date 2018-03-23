Rome police investigating string of thefts from vehicles
Multiple residents in the area of Vineland Drive and Charlton Street reported to Rome police their vehicles had been “ransacked” early Thursday morning, along with one vehicle being stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
The first report came in around 7 a.m. Thursday regarding a vehicle being stolen from 505 Charlton St. The resident told police that sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. someone got inside several vehicles parked at the home and stole a maroon 1999 Mercury Mountaineer valued at $2,500. The Mercury also had miscellaneous tools inside valued at $800.
Two vehicles, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2011 Toyota Camry, had also been entered but it didn’t appear as if anything was missing. However, multiple items were stolen from a 2008 Dodge Avenger, including a DVD player, jewelry, an amp, tools and $500 cash.
All together the value of the items stolen was $6,410.
After this call, police then responded to 6 Vineland Drive, where a man reported his vehicle had been ransacked. A pair of Jordan shoes and a sweater were stolen. The items were valued at $340.
At 20 Vineland Drive, a woman’s vehicle had a purse, wallet, an iPhone and an iPad stolen from it. The items were valued at $1,370.
Officers then walked along Charlton Street, where two women at separate addresses reported someone had rummaged through their vehicles. However, only $5 in change was taken from one vehicle and a Floyd Medical Center ID badge was taken from the other — the ID was then found in the other woman’s vehicle.