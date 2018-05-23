Rome police investigating $55,678 check fraud
Rome police are investigating a $55,678 check fraud from a charter school in Tennessee due to the fraudulent check being made out to a “Bonnie Garcia” of a Rome address.
According to Rome police reports:
The finance director for Intrepid College Prep School in Antioch, Tennessee, called police Tuesday to report the fraud. A $35,678 check was written by him to a food distributor and it was deposited by the company, through a third-party payment service, late last month. However, a second deposit of what appeared to be the same check was done online May 7, in the amount of $55,678.
Information on the second check had been removed and the check number along with the amount was changed. It was also written out to “Bonnie Garcia” of a Shade Tree Lane address.
There were no suspects at the time of the report, just the name on the check which had not been determined to be an actual name.