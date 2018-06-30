Rome police investigate early Saturday morning shooting outside YMCA
Rome police are investigating the cause of a confrontation outside the YMCA at 810 E. Second Ave. early Saturday morning which led to a man getting shot and another man suffering injuries from being struck by a vehicle.
According to the Rome Police Department:
The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday. The two men were both involved in the altercation and were taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.
"The incident is under investigation at this time by the Rome Police Department to determine the cause for the altercation," a news release stated.