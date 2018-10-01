Rome Police Department officers sworn in
Amber Lovering, Lois Oliva and Generrow Bradley were sworn in as Rome police officers. Rome Police Department Chief Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney said it hasn't been an easy road for the three to become part of the Rome Police Department and by taking the oath of office they're putting themselves forth to do the best they can do for the good of the community. Maj. Paul Webber told the new officers "don't make the mistake that you have to change your personality just because you are a police officer," he said. "Bring who you are to this job." The command staff and other officers congratulated Lovering, Oliva and Bradley afterward, welcoming them with handshakes and hugs.