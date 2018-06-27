Rome men reportedly found with meth during traffic stop
Two Rome men are facing felony drug charges after they were allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop, records stated.
According to Floyd County jail and police reports:
Bradley Scott Sprayberry, 47, of 108 Lavender Drive, and his passenger, Lewis Lynn Webb, 46, 2575 Kingston Highway, Lot. 16, were stopped at Ga. 293 and the bypass for a seatbelt violation. The officer approaching the vehicle became suspicious when he saw a flurry of activity and found both men breathing quickly.
Sprayberry initially provided police with a false name and date of birth. Upon learning his true identity, it was discovered that Sprayberry had an outstanding warrant. Webb was arrested as well because he had confirmed the fake name Sprayberry gave and knew he had a warrant.
During an intake search of the car, police found over 10 grams of methamphetamine.
Sprayberry and Webb are both charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony probation violations.
Webb is also charged with s seatbelt violation and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Sprayberry is also charged with misdemeanor giving a false name to police.