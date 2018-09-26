You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Rome men jailed for Jackson Street burglary

Three Rome men were arrested late Tuesday night, accused of burglarizing a home on Jackson Street.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Devin Darnell Burdette, 27, listed as homeless; Gregory Ray Elder, 39, listed as homeless; and Clinton Ladale Pace, 34, of 308 Forsyth Street, were arrested just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, accused of entering a residence on Jackson Street and stealing several items.

A 60 inch Vizio television valued at $600, a 42” Vizio television valued at $400 and a dehumidifier valued at $300 were reported stolen from the residence. All three men are charged with felony first degree burglary.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

Comments disabled.