3 Rome men jailed for Jackson Street burglary
Three Rome men were arrested late Tuesday night, accused of burglarizing a home on Jackson Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Darnell Burdette, 27, listed as homeless; Gregory Ray Elder, 39, listed as homeless; and Clinton Ladale Pace, 34, of 308 Forsyth Street, were arrested just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, accused of entering a residence on Jackson Street and stealing several items.
A 60 inch Vizio television valued at $600, a 42” Vizio television valued at $400 and a dehumidifier valued at $300 were reported stolen from the residence. All three men are charged with felony first degree burglary.