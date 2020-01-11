A 50-year-old Rome man and a 36-year-old Rome man living at the same address are being held without bond on charges of possession of meth and possession and use of drug related objects. The older resident also was charged with felony sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for an incident that allegedly occurred in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Scott Riggs, of 363 Potts Road NE, sold a cooperating witness an amount of oxycodone pills at his residence. He and Joshua B. Strickland also were found to be in possession of meth and a glass smoking device Friday.