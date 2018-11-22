A Rome man who tried to hide from deputies at a location on Dean Avenue Wednesday afternoon now faces felony drug charges and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Destin Storm Brand, 24, of 502 Avenue A, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1901 Dean Ave. after trying to hide in a closet to avoid deputies who were armed with a felony probation warrant for his arrest.
The deputies recovered a glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine in the closet where he was hiding, resulting in a felony possession of methamphetamine charge along with misdemeanors for obstruction and possession of drug related objects.